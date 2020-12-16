Salman Khan shares pic with washboard abs; here’s how can you get them

Salman Khan gave us major fitness goals; take a look! (Source: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Exercising is a very important part of living healthy and staying fit. And if you have been feeling lazy to workout this morning, then seek some fitness inspiration from none other than Salman Khan. The 54-year-old actor recently shared a picture after a strenuous workout session showing off his washboard abs.

Take a look at the picture he captioned “Being strong”.

Fans, naturally, were awestruck by the new picture which was soon flooded with love to ‘on fire’ emojis!

What are washboard abs?

They are the rectus abdominis muscles which extend from the ribs to your hips. The name is derived from the bands of connective tissue that go through the rectus abdominis.

What do you need to get washboard abs?

There are two important aspects when it comes to developing washboard abs: well-developed abdominal muscles coupled with low fat in the body. Exercises like deadlifts, squats, rollouts, Pallof press, dumbbell also help in developing these abs. However, it isn’t easy and needs dedicated effort, including maintaining a strict diet chart.

Salman, who is known to be regular with his fitness regime, reportedly works out every day with a combination of exercises including weight training, treadmill running, sit-ups, circuit training etc.

He is also known to cycle to keep himself healthy.

Are you all set to get on the treadmill now?

