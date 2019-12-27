Salman Khan acing this yoga pose is a fitness goal; here’s why

Salman Khan doing a full centre split is giving us major fitness goals. (Photo: Salman Khan/APH Images/Rakesh Yadav; designed by Gargi Singh) Salman Khan doing a full centre split is giving us major fitness goals. (Photo: Salman Khan/APH Images/Rakesh Yadav; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always exciting and also challenging to take your regular workout to the next level. While all fitness postures need regular practice for perfection, the centre-split pose requires even more dedication. And guess who we spotted performing a full-straddle split or centre-split, a part of advanced yoga? Well, it was Bollywood’s original hunk — Salman Khan. Take a look!

Khan’s martial arts trainer Rakesh Yadav shared the post on Instagram.

In the post comprising two photos, the actor can be seen prepping for the posture with the help of his trainer and then performing the asana. The full-straddle split is also called Samakonasana.

The Dabangg 3 actor who turns 54 today is considered to be one of the fittest actors in the industry for decades, and continues to be so.

Know more about the full-centre split

Though the split may seem simple, the deep stretch demands a lot more flexibility of the legs, that require a set of preparatory exercises. It also needs flexibility of the hip flexors, groin, quadriceps, and hamstrings.

The straddle split is best described as an intense stretch of the inner thighs with the legs wide apart while one is seated on the floor.

If you are wondering how to ace the yoga pose, here is help.

*First sit in Dandasana and bring your hands to the heart in prayer position.

*Now open both your legs to the side, making a straight line, hold for 60 seconds, and then bring the legs back to the same pose.

However, before you manage to do a full split, you will have to do a variety of stretches and yoga asanas that will help loosen up the body. For performing a full split, one needs to work majorly on their hamstrings, which are usually tight owing to sedentary lifestyles. As a matter of fact, hamstring flexibility plays an essential role in performing the full split.

Here are some yoga poses that can help you warm up for the stretch.

Frog Pose

This pose is known to open deep inner thigh muscles. For this pose, you need to balance the body weight on your forearms and then slowly and with control, move your knees apart, lowering your hips and pelvis down toward the ground. Then, go slow and breathe deeply, making sure to not go beyond the current level of openness. Maintain for 10 to 15 breaths.

Supta Baddha Konasana

The posture helps stimulate the abdominal organs.

*Lie on your back, bend the knees and bring the bottom of your feet together (much like the namaste pose with feet). Now bring the heels close to the hips, but let the knees open wide apart. Inhale and slide the arms along the floor up over your head. Place the palms together.

Baddha Konasana

Sit erect. Stretch your legs out. Breathe out, and bend your knees as you pull your heels towards your pelvis. Press the soles of your feet close together, and let your knees drop to the sides. Bring your heels as close to your pelvis as you can. Then, using your thumb and your first finger, hold the big thumbs of your feet. Make sure that the outer edges of your feet are always pressed to the floor.

Straddle Splits at the Wall

Lie on your back as close as you can to the wall. Lengthen your legs upward with your heels resting on the wall. Separate your feet and slide your legs down the wall toward the ground, coming into a straddle position. Hold this position for two to three minutes.

The Pancake Pose

Sit tall and spread your legs wide apart. Then slowly and gradually lift your chest to stretch your spine. Keep your toes erect to create some tension. Place your palm forward, bringing the chest towards the floor. Take deep breaths and release the pose.

Are you ready to ace the full split like Salman Bhai?

