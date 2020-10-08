Salma Hayek reveals how she starts her meditation practice; Watch

Salma Hayek practices meditation like this. (Source: Salma Hayek/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Meditation has become a way of life for many people to connect with their inner selves and also tide over common issues that stem from stress and anxiety. Meditation is as broad as yoga, and while there are various ways in which people meditate, it is a constant learning curve. In fact, no two days are similar when it comes to doing meditation.

Here’s a sneak peek into how Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek practises the art of meditation.

Take a look at her post on Instagram.

The Frida actor mentions that meditation helps channelise her inner power. “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” she said.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi is associated with money and power. In fact, one of the main highlights of Deepavali is Lakshmi Pujan where goddess Lakshmi is revered for good health and wealth.

“When the body is at dis-ease, that is when you take medications. Similarly, when the mind is at dis-ease or anything is not right inside of you, then meditation is necessary. Meditation is not rocket science. It helps bring joy, peace and stillness,” explained Dr Jai Madaan in a YouTube video.

Here are the benefits of meditation:

*It helps gain self-awareness, which is necessary to look within and consciously feel each emotion passing through your thoughts.

*It helps one calm down.

*It is said to increase one’s capacity to imagine, and therefore increase focus.

*Guided and regular practice is known to increase one’s patience levels.

*Regular practice can also help bring a sense of calm and relieve stress.

*Regular practice is also known to increase serotonin production that improves mood and behaviour.

Tips to meditate better

*It’s always a good idea to start your meditation practise without expectations.

*Be regular with your time and place of meditation.

*Start by uncluttering your mind and taking a few deep breaths.

*Acknowledge your feelings and emotions.

*Try avoiding physical movement of your limbs as much as possible.

*You can also follow the guided practise of meditation to focus better.

