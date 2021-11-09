Post-Diwali fitness: Salil Ankola, Ronit Bose Roy are here to inspire you today

After indulging in your favourite sweets and fried foods during the festival season, it can get slightly challenging to push yourself to hit the gym again. However, the key to good health and well-being lies in resuming your exercise routine as early as possible. If you need some convincing, here’s inspiration from actors Salil Ankola and Ronit Bose Roy who were seen working after enjoying the festivities.

Take a look.

Ronit shared in an Instagram post in which he is seen lifting weights. “Festivities and celebrations are done! Back to being fabulous!” he captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

Similarly, food therapist and Salil’s wife Ria Banerjee Ankola shared the actor’s workout in an Instagram story.

“He has to workout wherever he is. My inspiration always,” said Ria who is vacationing with family at their farmhouse.

“The farmhouse had a bench to workout as well. So he carried his weights,” she said talking about his commitment to fitness.

Salil Ankola doesn’t like missing out on his workouts. (Source: Salil Ankola/Instagram) Salil Ankola doesn’t like missing out on his workouts. (Source: Salil Ankola/Instagram)

Festivals are incomplete without indulging in sweets but how does one get back to their pre-festival routine?

Experts stress that it is important to get at least 30 minutes of exercise in day, while having a clean diet.

ALSO READ | How weight training may help with weight control

As per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, eating a healthy breakfast is extremely important. This helps boost energy levels and alertness. “Skipping breakfast usually backfires and causes over-eating later,” FSSAI mentioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!