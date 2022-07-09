scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

‘Running has been my support system as an actor’: Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher pens a note on how running has inspired her to be the best version of herself

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 12:30:05 pm
saiyami kherSaiyami Kher on how running helps her recoup (Source: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

Fitness is a life-changing activity that helps you evolve into a better version of yourself. Vouching for the same, actor Saiyami Kher was all praises for running as an activity that has inspired her whenever she has felt “down and out”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

In an Instagram post, Kher wrote, “My name is Saiyami. I am an actor, an athlete, a dreamer and a believer. When I train, I train to become a better version of myself. I feel strong, resilient and happy. Running has been my support system as an actor, especially when I’m down and out. It has helped clear my mind. It has inspired me and I have gotten to rub shoulders with the best athletes in the world. It has taught me that if you believe, then impossible is nothing.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Here’s why running is a must-include activity to enhance your physical and mental wellness

As an aerobic activity, running is known to be a good cardiovascular workout that helps boost heart health as it ups the heart rate. It also helps uplift one’s mood, according to a 2005 research published in a journal of American College of Sports MedicineEffects of acute exercise on mood and well-being in patients with major depressive disorder. The research noted that even 30 minutes of moderate intensity treadmill exercise could lift symptoms of depression and improve mood. According to WebMD, chemicals called endorphins and serotonin are released in the brain that enhances mood.

Also Read |Nutrition alert: Why calcium is a must for women runners

Contrary to perceptions, for people with normal health, running is seen to improve knee health and strengthen bones. Some research papers also stated that intense or prolonged aerobic exercise, such as running, is known to increase the number of mitochondria within muscle cells. Mitochondria help to provide energy for these cells. So more mitochondria allow people to move for longer periods of time with less effort. This is why, runners also may have better coordination between their muscles than walkers do as they utilise less energy than walkers for contracting muscles during movement.

Just like any other activity, a good warm-up is necessary. The running routine should also include adequate breaks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: All the times Neetu Kapoor proved that family comes first
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement