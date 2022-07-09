‘Running has been my support system as an actor’: Saiyami Kher

Fitness is a life-changing activity that helps you evolve into a better version of yourself. Vouching for the same, actor Saiyami Kher was all praises for running as an activity that has inspired her whenever she has felt “down and out”.

In an Instagram post, Kher wrote, “My name is Saiyami. I am an actor, an athlete, a dreamer and a believer. When I train, I train to become a better version of myself. I feel strong, resilient and happy. Running has been my support system as an actor, especially when I’m down and out. It has helped clear my mind. It has inspired me and I have gotten to rub shoulders with the best athletes in the world. It has taught me that if you believe, then impossible is nothing.”

Here’s why running is a must-include activity to enhance your physical and mental wellness

As an aerobic activity, running is known to be a good cardiovascular workout that helps boost heart health as it ups the heart rate. It also helps uplift one’s mood, according to a 2005 research published in a journal of American College of Sports Medicine — Effects of acute exercise on mood and well-being in patients with major depressive disorder. The research noted that even 30 minutes of moderate intensity treadmill exercise could lift symptoms of depression and improve mood. According to WebMD, chemicals called endorphins and serotonin are released in the brain that enhances mood.

Contrary to perceptions, for people with normal health, running is seen to improve knee health and strengthen bones. Some research papers also stated that intense or prolonged aerobic exercise, such as running, is known to increase the number of mitochondria within muscle cells. Mitochondria help to provide energy for these cells. So more mitochondria allow people to move for longer periods of time with less effort. This is why, runners also may have better coordination between their muscles than walkers do as they utilise less energy than walkers for contracting muscles during movement.

Just like any other activity, a good warm-up is necessary. The running routine should also include adequate breaks.

