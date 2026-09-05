Saina Nehwal undertakes a ’29 day plank’ challenge — expert notes core benefits

Saina Nehwal has joined in on a “29-day plank challenge”, nominated by her fitness trainer on the occasion of National Sports Day. Planks are an isometric exercise that engage the core muscles, including the abdominals, buttocks, thighs, upper back, and lower back.

Dr Vishal Shinde, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says planks activate deep core muscles that often stay inactive throughout the day. “When these muscles contract, they better support the spine,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

