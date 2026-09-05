Saina Nehwal undertakes a ’29 day plank’ challenge — expert notes core benefits

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Saina Nehwal has joined in on a “29-day plank challenge”, nominated by her fitness trainer on the occasion of National Sports Day. Planks are an isometric exercise that engage the core muscles, including the abdominals, buttocks, thighs, upper back, and lower back.
Dr Vishal Shinde, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says planks activate deep core muscles that often stay inactive throughout the day. “When these muscles contract, they better support the spine,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
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“This natural support pulls the waist in and improves posture. Doing this consistently and holding it for 2-3 minutes builds early strength and endurance in the abs, obliques, lower back, and glutes. This combined muscle activation creates a ‘tightened’ look because the midsection no longer slouches or collapses inward,” explains Dr Shinde.
When it comes to weight loss, Dr Shinde clarifies that planks don’t burn fat from one specific area, but they do increase calorie usage and strengthen the muscles that shape the core.
“The flatter appearance many people notice comes mainly from better muscle engagement and improved posture rather than fat loss. Stronger deep-core muscles also help reduce bloating because they support digestion and prevent the stomach from pushing outward,” he further elaborates.
According to him, form is more important than duration.
Dr Shinde says that letting the hips sag, holding your breath, or locking the shoulders can strain your joints. “A safe plank keeps the spine straight, slightly squeezes the glutes, and positions the shoulders over the elbows. If holding for a full three minutes feels too intense, breaking it into three one-minute holds is safer and just as effective,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.