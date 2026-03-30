Saina Nehwal opens up about her journey, recovery, and diet: ‘I used to have desi khaana with ghee, milk…’

Saina Nehwal, 35, who announced her retirement from badminton following a knee injury, recently recounted her humble beginnings and the belief in a support system at home and around her that helped shape her path. “Papa ne bhi apne friend se kaafi loan liye, bank se bhi to get me shuttle, shoes (My father took a lot of loans from friends, banks…). It lasted for many years. And when I look back, I am like…why did he do that? Why did he take money from his friends… what if I wasn’t able to pay it back? What if I wasn’t able to achieve as much?” she said in a conversation with Devashis Jena.

Speaking about the belief placed in her, the shuttler added: “I think my mother and my coaches had the belief in me and even I did…that they never let pressure affect me…whether of a job, or to payback loans…What I only thought about was how to recover for the next day. That included eating right at night, afternoon.”

Recalling the period during 1999-2000 when there was no concept of a trainer and a physiotherapist, Saina shared, “So, my mother used to sit the whole night and massage my legs so that I feel good the next day. Khaane me (as regards to diet), she used to think… as a vegetarian, to make me eat everything good, so that she could make me look strong and big, so that she could defeat someone who might be older than her. So, I used to have desi khaana with ghee, milk…all these were there. But it was all about the next day.”

Taking a cue from her reflection, we understand how diet and recovery play a crucial role in an athlete’s life.

“She highlighted an often overlooked part of fitness success — recovery and readiness for the next challenge. For elite athletes, what you eat is not just fuel for the moment, but nourishment that affects muscle repair, energy restoration and neuromuscular readiness for the next day’s training or competition,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Her emphasis on “all about the next day” reflects a deep understanding of how consistent habits build long-term performance. “A balanced diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals ensures that the body has the building blocks it needs to recover, adapt, and come back stronger. For an athlete, this means prioritising meals that repair micro-tears from training, replenish glycogen stores, and support hormone balance. Recovery isn’t passive; it’s an active process that begins with nourishment, hydration, and quality sleep,” said Goyal.

Saina ate home-cooked food (Photo: AI-generated) Saina ate home-cooked food (Photo: AI-generated)

As Saina describes, family support is not just emotional but also practical. Having people who understand the demands of training means meals are planned with recovery in mind, snacks are timed to support muscle repair, and rest is prioritised over immediate gratification. “The psychological reassurance that comes from knowing your routine is supported at home reduces stress and allows the body to focus on regeneration rather than coping with external demands,” said Goyal.

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Notably, her message resonates far beyond sport. Whether someone is training for an event, losing weight or simply aiming to improve daily energy, the concept remains the same: what you consume and how you recover today influences how you perform tomorrow. “Meal choices made with foresight, hydration maintained throughout the day, and sleep treated as essential rather than optional all contribute to improved metabolism, better mood and enhanced physical capacity,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.