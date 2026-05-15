Saina Nehwal praises ‘fighter mom’ Usha’s fitness commitment: ‘And she never gives up’

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After impressing with her demonstration of Surya Namaskars, Saina Nehwal’s “fighter mom,” Usha Rani Nehwal, is setting major fitness goals with uthak baithak, or the Indian version of squats. “N she never gives up.. my mom who made me world number 1 … fighter mom,” wrote Saina in a post on her Instagram alongside the workout video.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Impressed with her fitness first approach, we asked an expert about how traditional Indian movements can be powerful forms of functional fitness, especially with age.
“Uthak baithak, which resembles deep bodyweight squats, is more than just a traditional exercise. From a clinical perspective, it is highly effective for improving lower-body strength, balance, mobility, and joint flexibility. The movement primarily targets the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles, all of which are essential for maintaining independence in later years,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
One of the biggest benefits of such exercises is their impact on functional ageing. “The ability to squat down and stand up comfortably reflects good muscle strength and mobility, which are directly linked with reduced fall risk and better quality of life in older adults.”
What makes uthak baithak particularly beneficial is that it combines strength with mobility. “Unlike machine-based workouts, it trains the body in natural movement patterns used in daily life. It also improves blood circulation and supports joint lubrication through repeated controlled movement,” said Goyal.
Another important aspect is the role of such exercises in bone health. Goyal stressed that weight-bearing movements stimulate bone density, helping reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially in women after menopause.
However, form and individual capacity matter.
“Deep squats may not suit everyone, particularly those with severe knee pain or balance issues. In such cases, modified versions using chair support or reduced depth are safer options.”
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What this video truly reflects is a mindset shift. “Fitness is not defined by age. It is defined by movement and consistency.”