Saina Nehwal praises ‘fighter mom’ Usha’s fitness commitment: ‘And she never gives up’

After impressing with her demonstration of Surya Namaskars, Saina Nehwal’s “fighter mom,” Usha Rani Nehwal, is setting major fitness goals with uthak baithak, or the Indian version of squats. “N she never gives up.. my mom who made me world number 1 … fighter mom,” wrote Saina in a post on her Instagram alongside the workout video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Impressed with her fitness first approach, we asked an expert about how traditional Indian movements can be powerful forms of functional fitness, especially with age.