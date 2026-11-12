Saif Ali Khan, 56, does Surya Namaskar; Kareena, Soha react to his flexibility: ‘Very bendy’

Saif Ali Khan, 56, posted a video of himself doing Surya Namaskars on Instagram, drawing amused reactions from his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and sister Soha Ali Khan. “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind… then the body… back on track for a happy new year!” he captioned the post.

“Beating me to the Surya Namaskar, I see,” exclaimed Kareena, as Soha shared, “Very bendy”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

His video is a reminder that fitness, particularly as we age, shouldn’t be limited to building muscle or achieving a particular physique, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Maintaining strength, flexibility, mobility and mental well-being is equally important,” added Goyal.