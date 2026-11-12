Saif Ali Khan, 56, does Surya Namaskar; Kareena, Soha react to his flexibility: ‘Very bendy’

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Saif Ali Khan, 56, posted a video of himself doing Surya Namaskars on Instagram, drawing amused reactions from his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and sister Soha Ali Khan. “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind… then the body… back on track for a happy new year!” he captioned the post.
“Beating me to the Surya Namaskar, I see,” exclaimed Kareena, as Soha shared, “Very bendy”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
His video is a reminder that fitness, particularly as we age, shouldn’t be limited to building muscle or achieving a particular physique, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Maintaining strength, flexibility, mobility and mental well-being is equally important,” added Goyal.
From a fitness perspective, Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a sequence of 12 interconnected yoga postures that combine stretching, controlled movements and breathing. “It engages several muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, back, abdomen and legs. Regular practice can help improve flexibility, muscular endurance, balance, coordination and joint mobility. When performed at a moderate-to-brisk pace, it can also contribute to cardiovascular fitness,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
One major advantage is that it provides a full-body movement routine without requiring gym equipment. “However, its benefits depend on the pace, number of rounds, technique and individual fitness level. It should complement, rather than completely replace, resistance training, particularly for individuals looking to preserve muscle mass as they age,” noted Goyal.
Nutrition plays an equally important role in maintaining fitness. “After the age of 40–50, preserving muscle mass becomes increasingly important because age-related muscle loss can gradually affect strength and functional capacity. Adequate protein intake supports muscle repair and maintenance. For physically active adults, approximately 1.2–1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily may be appropriate, depending on individual health and activity levels. Eggs, milk, curd, paneer, pulses, soy, chicken and fish are useful sources,” explained Goyal.
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A balanced diet should also provide sufficient carbohydrates for energy, healthy fats for overall health and a variety of fruits and vegetables for vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. “Restrictive diets or inadequate calorie intake can compromise exercise performance and recovery,” said Goyal.
Hydration and recovery are equally important. “Adequate water intake, seven to nine hours of sleep and sufficient rest between demanding workouts help maintain physical performance. Additionally, coordinating breathing with movement during yoga can encourage mindfulness, relaxation and stress management,” Goyal said.
For beginners, Surya Namaskar should be introduced gradually, starting with a few comfortable rounds under proper guidance. “Individuals with joint problems, back conditions or other medical concerns should seek professional advice and modify postures when necessary,” Goyal contended.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.