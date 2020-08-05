Saif Ali Khan’s secret to fitness revealed; even you can do this simple workout

Saif Ali Khan still looks so fit! (Source: APH Images,file) Saif Ali Khan still looks so fit! (Source: APH Images,file)

Unlike many other actors, you may not have seen Saif Ali Khan hitting the gym or doing exercises. And yet the Tanhaji actor, who will soon turn 50, looks very fit. So, what is the secret to his fitness?

Turns out Saif does not believe in sweating it out too much in the gym. Instead, he considers walking to be one of the healthiest ways to not just keep oneself fit but also relieve stress, he revealed in an interview with Filmfare.

“Walking is a great form of full-body exercise and it’s an indispensable part of my fitness routine. I feel walking is not only physically rewarding but also a great stress reliever. When I am pressed for time, plugging in some good music, putting on my walking shoes and heading out for a walk is the easiest thing to do,” Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying.

Benefits of walking

Walking is known to have a lot of health benefits. As Saif points out, this no-gym equipment exercise just requires a good pair of walking shoes. Besides, you can do it anywhere and at any time of the day.

Like Saif, 72-year-old Prince Charles also makes sure he walks enough to keep himself fit, his wife Camilla Parker had recently revealed.

Brisk walking is an effective cardio workout that helps burn calories and promotes weight loss. It is also known to lower the risk of heart diseases and control blood sugar levels.

How walking improves mental health

A recently published study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine pointed out that even walking while talking on the phone amid long hours of continuous sitting is likely to improve mental health by reducing stress and improving mood.

Walking also boosts memory, reducing the risk of dementia later in life. It further increases levels of a protein in the brain called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (or BDNFs), which in turn improves cognitive functioning.

A while ago, Saif had also revealed how got into the practice of walking on the treadmill at home during the coronavirus-led lockdown. “Not only that but chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout,” the actor was quoted as saying by thehealthsite.com.

