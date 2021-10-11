Running vs jumping rope: Which is a better way to lose weight?

If one is looking to lose weight, they must be consistent about their fitness routine. Since every body type is different, people may look to different things to reach their desired weight goal.

Mayur Gharat, a lifestyle and fitness influencer says that when it comes to picking economical, efficient, and do-anywhere exercises, running and jumping ropes stand out as top contenders. “Both the exercises help to build endurance, strengthen heart muscles, maintain a healthy weight and bone density, increase longevity, and improve overall fitness,” he says.

But which one is ideal? There are pros and cons of each, says Gharat.

Benefits of jumping rope

Faster weight loss

If your goal is more caloric expenditure, then jumping rope is a better option than running. One minute of it can burn 10-16 calories, which means skipping rope for 30 minutes, segmenting into three 10-minute rounds can burn around 480 calories. Ten minutes of jumping rope is equivalent to running for an eight-minute mile, which can result in faster fat loss, especially around your abdomen and trunk muscles, he explains, adding that people who have high blood pressure or heart problems should avoid it.

Strengthens lower body muscles

Jumping rope can make your lower body muscles stronger. Light and repetitive movements put less strain on your knees, improve ankle stability and develop the shape of your calves. Thus, jumping rope is a great exercise for people who have an injury that does not allow them to run.

Improves coordination and agility

Jumping ropes require quick footwork and full-body coordination with the wrists rotating in order to create continuous jumping motions. It is considered to be a great exercise for athletic conditioning, enhancing balance and coordination and building stamina.

Benefits of running

Running helps to cleanse your lungs by removing excess carbon dioxide, decongesting mucus and even phlegm.

Improves cardiovascular endurance

Running is an excellent exercise to condition your cardiovascular system, strengthening the walls of the heart and increasing its overall efficiency. It also supports healthy blood flow and reduces bad cholesterol levels in the body. People who run every day tend to have stronger hearts and low pulse rates, which reduce their risk of developing hypertension or other cardiovascular issues by 35-55 per cent.

Reduces mental burden

Running at moderate or vigorous levels helps your body release chemicals in your brain like endorphins and serotonin, which reduce stress levels and anxiety. Besides, running out in the open lessens feelings of depression, loneliness, and isolation, which also improves the quality of sleep.

Clears out lungs

Running helps to cleanse your lungs by removing excess carbon dioxide, decongesting mucus and even phlegm. Besides, running builds the endurance capacity of your respiratory muscles, allowing more fuller and efficient breaths, which helps prevent the risk of lung-related disorders.

