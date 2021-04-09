‘Running has always helped me through everything’: Ankita Konwar

In a new post on Instagram, Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman’s wife, opened up on the “emotional journey” she has been through in the past three months amid the pandemic.

Ankita posted a video of her running outdoors. Both Ankita and Milind are known to be passionate about running marathons and have inspired fans time and again.

Alongside the video, Ankita expressed how emotional exhaustion could “tire one out physically too”. Sharing her experience, she wrote, “I have learnt from my experiences that the only way to truly be yourself is to be aligned with your mental, physical and spiritual being.” And having realised this, she has now “stopped pushing” herself to “do the things that don’t align,” she said.

Talking about how running has helped her, she continued, “Running has always helped me through everything.”

She added, “It literally paves the path to myself. And here I am, taking one step at a time towards myself, again.”

Meanwhile, Milind Soman, who has now recovered from COVID-19, also stepped out for a 5 km, “easy pace” run that he completed in about 40 minutes. “Such a relief to be on the road again,” he wrote.

“Understanding health and fitness is so important. Knowing that health is not just about being free of disease and fitness is not about six packs and biceps, is a start. Keep the mind calm and the body active,” he added.