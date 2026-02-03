Running daily is great for you. But what if you skip the gym and focus only on reaching your fitness goals through running? That’s exactly what a user on Quora also wanted to know: “I run 5 km every day. Can I build a decent muscular body without going to the gym?” To find insights, we reached out to Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopaedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

“Running 5 km daily is great for your heart, stamina, and losing fat. It keeps your metabolism active. However, running mainly improves endurance, not muscle size or definition. You’ll remain lean and fit, but to develop a visibly muscular body, you need specific resistance training,” stressed Dr Deshpande.

Why doesn’t running build muscle like strength training?

Running works the same muscle groups repeatedly, mostly the legs, at a steady pace. “Muscles grow when challenged with increasing resistance, which means they need to work harder over time. Without this challenge, they become more efficient but do not grow,” he shared.

The expert added that excessive running without adequate recovery can limit muscle growth and increase the risk of joint or overuse injuries, especially in the knees and ankles. Mixing easy runs, rest days, and strength training leads to better overall results.

If I don’t want to go to the gym, what are the alternatives?

According to Dr Deshpande, you don’t need a gym to build muscle, but you do need resistance. “Bodyweight exercises like pushups, squats, lunges, planks, dips, and pull-ups can be very effective when done correctly. Resistance bands, stairs, or even a weighted backpack can provide enough load to help muscles grow.”

Should you be running? (Photo: Quora) Should you be running? (Photo: Quora)

How often should I do strength training along with running?

Story continues below this ad

Ideally, do strength training 3 to 4 days a week while continuing your runs. You can alternate days or keep shorter runs on strength-training days. This balance can help prevent muscle loss, improve running efficiency, and lower the risk of injury, said Dr Deshpande.

Strength training is essential (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Strength training is essential (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

Nutrition is crucial. “You need enough protein for muscle repair and growth. Without sufficient protein and calories, even great workouts won’t lead to visible muscle development,” said Dr Deshpande.

Running keeps you fit. Strength training, whether in a gym or not, shapes your body. The best results come when both activities work together.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.