‘I run 5 km every day. Can I build a decent muscular body without going to the gym?’

Running works the same muscle groups repeatedly, mostly the legs, at a steady pace

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 06:00 AM IST
runningHere's what you should note (Photo: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Running daily is great for you. But what if you skip the gym and focus only on reaching your fitness goals through running? That’s exactly what a user on Quora also wanted to know: “I run 5 km every day. Can I build a decent muscular body without going to the gym?” To find insights, we reached out to Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopaedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

“Running 5 km daily is great for your heart, stamina, and losing fat. It keeps your metabolism active. However, running mainly improves endurance, not muscle size or definition. You’ll remain lean and fit, but to develop a visibly muscular body, you need specific resistance training,” stressed Dr Deshpande.

Why doesn’t running build muscle like strength training?

Running works the same muscle groups repeatedly, mostly the legs, at a steady pace. “Muscles grow when challenged with increasing resistance, which means they need to work harder over time. Without this challenge, they become more efficient but do not grow,” he shared.

The expert added that excessive running without adequate recovery can limit muscle growth and increase the risk of joint or overuse injuries, especially in the knees and ankles. Mixing easy runs, rest days, and strength training leads to better overall results.

If I don’t want to go to the gym, what are the alternatives?

According to Dr Deshpande, you don’t need a gym to build muscle, but you do need resistance. “Bodyweight exercises like pushups, squats, lunges, planks, dips, and pull-ups can be very effective when done correctly. Resistance bands, stairs, or even a weighted backpack can provide enough load to help muscles grow.”

run Should you be running? (Photo: Quora)

How often should I do strength training along with running?

Story continues below this ad

Ideally, do strength training 3 to 4 days a week while continuing your runs. You can alternate days or keep shorter runs on strength-training days. This balance can help prevent muscle loss, improve running efficiency, and lower the risk of injury, said Dr Deshpande.

fitness Strength training is essential (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

Nutrition is crucial. “You need enough protein for muscle repair and growth. Without sufficient protein and calories, even great workouts won’t lead to visible muscle development,” said Dr Deshpande.

Also Read | Parmeet Sethi, 59, runs for 5 km; admits he thought ‘ek kilometre me thak jaunga’

Running keeps you fit. Strength training, whether in a gym or not, shapes your body. The best results come when both activities work together.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Kunal Bahl
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Korean
New mum Katrina Kaif once shared Vicky Kaushal’s ‘most endearing’ and ‘annoying’ habits: ‘When I can’t sleep...’
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Grammy 2026
Grammy Awards 2026: Best looks and moments
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement