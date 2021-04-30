scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
'Nothing is more important than health': Rubina Dilaik on the importance of staying fit

Rubina Dilaik shares the mantra to keep oneself fighting fit amid lockdown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 3:50:06 pm
Rubina Dilaik is busy giving some major fitness goals amid pandemic.

The pandemic has made everyone acutely aware of the importance of eating right and staying healthy. This is why it is extremely essential to follow a strict regime and work out every day and keep the body active.

Showing us how to keep fit and make use of the spaces around us to squeeze in a workout is none other than actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

The 33-year-old recently shared a video in which she can be seen doing some bodyweight exercises amid lockdown.

Watch.

The Shakti actor was seen doing a mix of squats, lunges, jogging, pullups, step-ups among other exercises that can be done by one using their own bodyweight.

“The best contribution towards the nation right now is staying healthy ourselves….. do your bit,” she added.

In the clip, Rubina can be seen in a white top, a pair of beige pants, and sneakers.

Bodyweight exercises are a great way to get in shape without investing much time. They can be done anywhere, anytime. Such exercises work on the abdominal muscles, engage the core, and strengthen the lower back.

What more?

Including bodyweight exercises helps build cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, and burns calories throughout the day.

So are you ready to begin your fitness journey?

