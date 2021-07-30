Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla ace complex exercise, set major couple workout goals

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla recently gave us a glimpse of their couple workout session and we are impressed, to say the least.

The Choti Bahu actor shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen performing a handstand with a twist — she does the pose with split legs. With one leg raised towards the ceiling, the other is balanced on Shukla’s hands as he lies on the floor beneath her. Simultaneously, her hands are balanced on Shukla’s knees instead of touching the floor. Take a look:

“Stretch it out bae bay…,” Dilaik captioned the post.

In another picture, the couple is seen doing a split while sitting on the floor, facing each other with their hands placed on each other’s legs.

Earlier, we saw Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas setting couple workout goals by exercising together. Last year, we also saw Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar practise yoga together at a beach in the US.

If you are also looking for exercises you can do with your partner, here are the ones you can try, as recommended by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.