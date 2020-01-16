Want to attempt a rope climb? Sidharth Malhotra is here to inspire

Take a look at birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra’s workout routine. (Photo: APH Images/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra’s workout routine. (Photo: APH Images/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the most amazing aspects about taking to fitness as a lifestyle is the sheer energy one cultivates to attempt various challenges. If you ever wondered how, take a look at birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra attempting a rope climb in Kargil, where he is busy shooting for his upcoming release, Shershaah.

Sharing how even in a difficult terrain like Kargil, fitness comes first, the Marjaavaan actor who turns 35 today, stated, “No excuses for not working out even if you don’t have a gym. Always adapt to what you’ve got and that’s how we roll.”

The actor shared the video while prepping for his role of decorated Army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra for the upcoming biopic.

If you thought a rope climb is only for those in the armed forces or Olympic athletes, here is why you are wrong.

Under guidance, a rope climb can help one and all, whether an athlete or fitness enthusiast. The basic requirement is a good grasp of techniques and continuous practice.

An ancient exercise which looks quite simple, rope climbing is highly effective for physical development. Building the strength to do this form of exercise is worth the pain, considering it targets many muscle groups including arms, shoulders, back, legs and abs.

Here’s why you should do the rope climb

As one climbs a rope, the arms are forced to extend to pull the weight of the body higher. This creates a different dynamic on the forearms and arms that are forced to work in unison. Besides working the forearm and upper body, it also brings the lower body, especially the feet in action.

Rope climbing is known to be a great way to develop grip as it helps build biceps and upper body. It develops physical and mental strength as well. If performed correctly, it is known to develop endurance and ability to master one’s own weight.

The key is to stabilise the body because the unstable nature of a rope forces the legs and core to control the ascent.

