Ronit Roy, 60, stuns fans with six-pack abs and a high-intensity chest workout

Actor Ronit Roy has long been a familiar face in Indian cinema and television, but his current fitness levels are prompting a fresh wave of attention. At 60, an age when many people begin to scale back physically, he is doing the opposite: lean, strong, and visibly muscular, with a physique that challenges long-held assumptions about ageing. His journey reflects not just discipline but a deliberate approach to strength training and overall health.

In an Instagram video posted in September last year, Roy shared a behind-the-scenes look at a high-intensity chest workout. The clip captures him performing dumbbell bench presses with 40-pound (18 kg) weights, maintaining controlled form under the supervision of a spotter. He is also seen pushing his limits, lifting heavy weights while attempting to perform squats at the squat rack in the gym. These aren’t casual or occasional exercises — they are structured, high-resistance training aimed at building and preserving muscle mass over time. Even more striking is his physical condition. The video highlights a level of leanness and core definition, including a clearly visible six-pack, that is rarely associated with men in their sixties.