Ronit Roy, 60, stuns fans with six-pack abs and a high-intensity chest workout

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Actor Ronit Roy has long been a familiar face in Indian cinema and television, but his current fitness levels are prompting a fresh wave of attention. At 60, an age when many people begin to scale back physically, he is doing the opposite: lean, strong, and visibly muscular, with a physique that challenges long-held assumptions about ageing. His journey reflects not just discipline but a deliberate approach to strength training and overall health.
In an Instagram video posted in September last year, Roy shared a behind-the-scenes look at a high-intensity chest workout. The clip captures him performing dumbbell bench presses with 40-pound (18 kg) weights, maintaining controlled form under the supervision of a spotter. He is also seen pushing his limits, lifting heavy weights while attempting to perform squats at the squat rack in the gym. These aren’t casual or occasional exercises — they are structured, high-resistance training aimed at building and preserving muscle mass over time. Even more striking is his physical condition. The video highlights a level of leanness and core definition, including a clearly visible six-pack, that is rarely associated with men in their sixties.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “A structured and progressive approach is critical. Individuals in this age group should prioritise mobility, joint stability, and proper movement mechanics before introducing heavy loads. Starting with moderate resistance and gradually increasing intensity allows the musculoskeletal system to adapt without undue strain.”
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According to the expert, supervision, at least initially, can help ensure correct form and reduce injury risk. Equally important is listening to the body and allowing adequate rest between sessions, as recovery capacity naturally declines with age.
Singh states that recovery becomes a central pillar of fitness as one ages, since muscle repair and hormonal responses are slower compared to younger years. Adequate protein intake supports muscle protein synthesis and helps counter age-related muscle loss.
“Metabolic conditioning, including a mix of strength training and cardiovascular work, improves insulin sensitivity and fat metabolism. Together, these elements create a sustainable framework for preserving lean muscle while maintaining overall metabolic health,” notes Singh.
The focus should shift from aesthetics to functional strength and resilience. Benchmarks such as maintaining muscle mass, improving grip strength, sustaining balance, and preserving bone density are far more meaningful indicators of health.
“Consistent strength training, weight-bearing exercises, and activities that challenge coordination have been shown to support not only physical independence but also cognitive function. The goal is to remain strong, mobile, and metabolically healthy rather than chasing visual outcomes alone,” concludes Singh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.