Quarantine fitness: Rohit Roy shows how to ace workouts without weights

Rohit Roy shows some exceptional skills sans weights. Take a look! (Source: Rohit Roy/Instagram) Rohit Roy shows some exceptional skills sans weights. Take a look! (Source: Rohit Roy/Instagram)

If you have been skipping your daily workout only because you do not have access to gym equipment, it is time you get ready to get back in the fitness groove. All you need is some motivation and discipline. And giving you exactly that is none other than “fit at 51” Rohit Roy. The Kaabil actor, who frequently shares his workouts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share how he manages to ace a typical leg workout without weights. Wondering how?

Take a look!

Rohit showed how he aced squats with a backpack full of heavy books on his shoulders.

This is what he had to say; “No weights at home heavy enough for a leg? No problem! Load up your backpack with your heaviest books and keep it on throughout your routine. Here’s me wearing a 10 kg bag pack and here’s a simple routine to follow”. He added another element to his routine by incorporating a dumbbell.

His routine included three sets of each exercise, 12-15 reps

*Close heel squats + deadlift

*Regular squats + deadlift

*Sumo squat + deadlift

Squats and deadlifts feed on each other such that the combination helps in enhancing mobility, stamina, strength and engages the core even more effectively which builds overall fitness.

How to ace squats and deadlifts together with a backpack

*Stand with feet wider than hip-width with the backpack on your shoulders and a dumbbell in your hands.

*Keeping the back straight, hinge at the hips and squat.

*As you come up to the standing position, apply force on your legs to lift the dumbbell.

*Repeat the exercise.

How to make it easier?

Practice the deadlift and squat as separate exercises before doing them together.

Roy then finished the routine with four sets of calf raises and backpack weight lunges for the burn.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd