Rohit Reddy on why he makes 5-year-old son lift weights: ‘Rep after rep’

Entrepreneur Rohit Reddy recently took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of his five-year-old son, Aarav, working out at the gym. In a long post on Instagram, Reddy, who is married to actor Anita Hassanandani Reddy, expressed, “Your son has endless energy? Lift. Your son loves a challenge? Lift. Your son spends too much time on screens? Lift. Your son wants to get stronger? Lift. Maybe the goal isn’t just to build muscle. Maybe the goal is to raise a young man who believes he can do hard things. One of the simplest habits we’ve built in our home is strength training.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He continued, “Every day, he moves. He pushes. He pulls. He runs. He hangs. He lifts. Not because he’s chasing bigger arms. Because he’s building discipline. Every new exercise teaches patience. Every heavier weight teaches courage. Every failed rep teaches resilience. Every personal best reminds him he’s capable of more than he believed yesterday. Strength training isn’t just changing his body. It’s changing the conversation in his head. ‘I can’t’ becomes ‘Not yet.’ The strongest kids aren’t the ones born with talent. They’re the ones who keep showing up. Day after day. Rep after rep. Challenge after challenge. Because confidence isn’t given to a child. It’s earned. One workout at a time.”

Intrigued, we reached out to an expert.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that encouraging physical activity from an early age can help build healthy habits that last a lifetime, but workouts for children should be age-appropriate and centred around fun rather than physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

“From a clinical perspective, children do not need intensive gym routines or heavy weightlifting to become fit. Instead, they benefit most from bodyweight exercises, running, jumping, climbing, balancing, and sport-specific activities that improve strength, coordination, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness. These activities also support healthy bone development and motor skills,” said Goyal.

Regular physical activity during childhood has been associated with a lower risk of obesity, better heart health, improved insulin sensitivity, stronger bones, and enhanced mental well-being. “Exercise also helps children develop confidence, discipline, and teamwork while reducing screen time and promoting better sleep,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

If resistance training is introduced, experts recommend that it should be supervised, technique-focused, and use light resistance appropriate for the child’s age and stage of development. “The goal should be to improve movement quality rather than lift heavy weights or build muscle mass,” said Goyal.

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Nutrition is equally important. “Growing children require adequate calories, high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D, iron, healthy fats, and a variety of fruits and vegetables to support growth, development, and recovery from physical activity. Restrictive diets or weight-loss-focused eating plans are generally not appropriate unless medically indicated,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.