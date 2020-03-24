Rishi Kapoor’s ‘virtual yoga’ session is winning hearts; watch video

Rishi Kapoor was recently seen performing yoga at home. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Rishi Kapoor was recently seen performing yoga at home. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

We are fast becoming accustomed to doing what’s part of our routine albeit from the comforts of our home. Whether it is working from home or doing yoga, these days home is where the heart is, quite literally. But if you haven’t been feeling motivated enough to exercise and miss going to the gym, take a look at actor Rishi Kapoor’s ‘virtual yoga’ session as shared by his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

Watch!

She captioned the video, “Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!!

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: How Preity Zinta is making the most of staying home

Initially posted by son-in-law, Bharat Sahni as part of a fitness challenge #hardquarfitnesscorona, the post received a mighty 43.5k likes.

In the video, the actor can be seen following an instructor and practising yoga moves, including flexing his shoulders and stretching.

For those who are finding it hard to exercise at home, time to seek some fitness inspiration from the Mulk actor.

Here’s how exercising at home is beneficial, especially for senior citizens

Helps maintain or lose weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is important as metabolism is known to slow down with age. Exercises like yoga can help burn calories and also increase metabolism.

Reduces the impact of chronic illnesses

People with chronic lifestyle issues like diabetes, heart diseases and bone-related ailments need to exercise so that there is improvement in the immune system and digestive functioning.

Improves balance

A common issue senior citizens face is lack of stability in movements as they age. Regular exercising is known to improve strength, flexibility and coordination which reduces the risk of falls.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus and the elderly: All you need to know

Improves quality of sleep

It is said that regular physical activity can help people fall asleep quickly and get better sleep. It is more so in case of senior citizens who often complain about their inability to sleep or end up waking up at odd hours.

Boosts mood

Regular physical activity even at home can be a huge stress reliever that helps reduce feelings of anxiety, and feel more confident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd