Watch: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gives major fitness goals with her yoga practice

Doctors have often stressed the need to exercise and stay physically fit amid the pandemic. It not only keeps one active, but also builds immunity, and helps in faster recovery.

In a series of recent videos, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be busy sweating it out at home with yoga asanas, reminding us to take our fitness game seriously too.

Watch.

The 40-year-old jewellery designer, who is the daughter of actors Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor, is known to be a fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram feed is proof of the same.

She can be seen doing advanced yoga postures like Chakrasana, regular stretching, as well as push-ups to develop core strength.

How does staying physically active help?

Exercising every day helps in releasing different hormones like endorphins, the happy hormones, that help in lifting up the mood and making you feel energetic and enthusiastic about your day. Dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin are also released, and they increase focus and attention. Exercise also serves as a distraction from the daily struggles and overthinking that comes with illness, said Utsav Ghosh, fitness trainer and founder of Transformation for Good.

How do you maintain your fitness levels?

