‘Yoga girl’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni aces Paschima Namaskarasana; know the benefits

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni not only believes in practicing yoga everyday, but also loves to enhance her sessions by trying new asanas. After all, progress is as important as perfection to reach one’s fitness goals.

As such, she was recently seen giving a glimpse of her flexibility by acing the reverse prayer pose or paschima namaskarasana, which is also known as viparita namaskarasana.

The jewellery designer also used the hashtag ‘strong is the new sexy’, and we quite agree. Take a look!

As a variation of Tadasana, the pose requires a person to position their hands at the back of their body in the ‘namaskar’ pose.

While the reverse prayer pose may seem easy, if you are new to yoga, it will take you some practice before you can hold the pose for a few minutes.

Wondering about the pose’s benefits?

As an upper body strengthening pose, it opens up the chest which, in turn, improves breathing, metabolism, and promotes digestion. It also strengthens shoulders and the wrists. Regular practice can help reduce stress and calm the mind and body.

The 41-year-old is a yoga enthusiast who is highly committed to her fitness routine.

