‘Lost 60 kg in four years’: Ria Banerjee Ankola shares weight loss journey without any ‘fancy diets’

Many people aim to lose weight and try various means to reach their goals. But it is essential to understand that weight loss does not happen overnight. It is a journey that needs dedication, hard work, and immense patience.

Showing how to do it right is clinical nutritionist Ria Banerjee Ankola who recently took to Instagram to share her fitness journey of losing 60 kilos in a span of four years without any “fancy diets”.

“And you would not believe, I did not require anything fancy to do so,” said the 42-year-old.

Here’s what she did.

*Avoided too much caffeine (instead had lots of water)

*Avoided unhealthy snacking and eating when I was not hungry or starving myself when I am very hungry (always did listen to what my body told me)

*Avoided fancy fad diets

“I chose the form of workout I enjoyed like light strength training and brisk walks or jogging,” Ria, who is married to actor Salil Ankola mentioned.

She also completely avoided sugar (once in a while as a cheat meal, but not every day), and using too much table salt.

“So many organic salts are available. Try them as they are equally yummy. I stopped adding extra salt to my food,” mentioned Ria.

She also mentioned that weight loss is a slow process and one should not be “impatient”.

“I avoided being impatient and gave my body enough time (there were times I only lost 2 kgs a month but I was ok with it),” she added.

She also went on to stress that she did not “isolate” herself from family gatherings.

“I did not isolate myself from social gatherings and family dinners (but chose what to eat from the table)” she said.

What’s the final word?

“Losing weight is not as difficult as it looks. Just that you need to stay focused and determined,” she mentioned.

