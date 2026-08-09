Master revolver pull-ups like Mrunal Thakur for upper body strength: ‘Where there’s a wheel…’

Mrunal Thakur’s latest fitness video appears to showcase impressive upper-body strength, but the camera soon reveals her lower body is supported on a platform, raising questions about whether it is a true pull-up. “Where there’s a wheel there’s a way,” she jokingly writes in the caption of her Instagram post.

When done correctly, Sameeran Chetia, a certified fitness trainer, says that pull-ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.