Master revolver pull-ups like Mrunal Thakur for upper body strength: ‘Where there’s a wheel…’

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Mrunal Thakur’s latest fitness video appears to showcase impressive upper-body strength, but the camera soon reveals her lower body is supported on a platform, raising questions about whether it is a true pull-up. “Where there’s a wheel there’s a way,” she jokingly writes in the caption of her Instagram post.
When done correctly, Sameeran Chetia, a certified fitness trainer, says that pull-ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
“Pull-up is an amazing bodyweight movement that also helps build upper-body strength. It is a compound movement that involves multiple muscle groups, and is one of the best back-strengthening exercises,” says the expert.
But the revolver pull-up, as Thakur demonstrates in her video, takes it a step further. Dr Nitish Kapil, Consultant, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, says that the spinning motion engages the shoulder joint, activating the scapular muscles around the shoulder blade.
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When done regularly, this movement can improve shoulder range of motion and strengthen the muscles responsible for scapular protraction and retraction, essentially the forward and backward glide of the shoulder blade, the expert says.
“Over time, that translates into better upper limb strength and improved posture during routine tasks, not just in the gym,” he tells indianexpress.com, adding that the repetitive spinning also gets blood flowing through the wrist, forearm and shoulder together, which is a nice side benefit for anyone who spends long hours at a desk or on a phone.
That said, Dr Kapil warns that Mrunal Thakur’s workout is not meant to be done at full intensity by everyone.
“Anyone dealing with existing shoulder pain or impingement should approach it carefully. It helps to keep the movement slow and gentle within a comfortable range, and it should be paused or stopped completely if discomfort increases while doing it or afterwards,” he informs.
That’s because pushing through pain rarely helps and can end up aggravating an existing issue instead. According to him, a short shoulder warm up can lower the chance of strain, and the exercise works best when performed with control rather than speed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.