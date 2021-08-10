Three effective stretches to help you relieve upper back and neck pain

The prolonged work from home situation has led to an increase in back and neck pain complaints owing to the lack of an ideal work condition at home. (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

The Covid-19 pandemic has shut millions inside their houses, forcing them to work from home. However, the prolonged work from home situation has led to an increase in back and neck pain complaints owing to the lack of an ideal work condition at home. Due to the absence of a proper workstation at home, most people end up working from their couches and beds.

These sitting positions often result in bad posture and neck and upper back pain. However, with a few simple stretches daily, you can overcome these pains before they become chronic.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared three easy stretches that can help relieve your upper back and neck pain. Take a look.

She shared the following three easy stretches for upper back and neck pain.

Stretch 1

Raise your hands up with your elbows stretched. Interlock your fingers. Twist the arms in the opposite direction so that your palms face the ceiling.

Stretch 2

Sit on a chair sideways and keep your palms on the backrest. Lift your chest. Hold your shoulders back. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Start moving from your lower abdomen towards the chair.

Stretch 3