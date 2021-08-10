scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Three effective stretches to help you relieve upper back and neck pain

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the easy stretches on Instagram -- check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 10:00:13 am
upper back pain, neck painThe prolonged work from home situation has led to an increase in back and neck pain complaints owing to the lack of an ideal work condition at home. (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

The Covid-19 pandemic has shut millions inside their houses, forcing them to work from home. However, the prolonged work from home situation has led to an increase in back and neck pain complaints owing to the lack of an ideal work condition at home. Due to the absence of a proper workstation at home, most people end up working from their couches and beds.

These sitting positions often result in bad posture and neck and upper back pain. However, with a few simple stretches daily, you can overcome these pains before they become chronic.

ALSO READ |Work-from-home routine: What shoulder and neck pain could indicate

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared three easy stretches that can help relieve your upper back and neck pain. Take a look.

 

She shared the following three easy stretches for upper back and neck pain.

Stretch 1

  1. Raise your hands up with your elbows stretched.
  2. Interlock your fingers.
  3. Twist the arms in the opposite direction so that your palms face the ceiling.
ALSO READ |Work from home and spondylitis: All you need to know

Stretch 2

  1. Sit on a chair sideways and keep your palms on the backrest.
  2. Lift your chest.
  3. Hold your shoulders back.
  4. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  5. Start moving from your lower abdomen towards the chair.

Stretch 3

  1. Keep your palms on the chair.
  2. Lift your fingers up.
  3. Move back so that you are able to raise your hips.
  4. Ensure your arms are lifted, extend your elbows and look in the front.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
