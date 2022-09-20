These yoga asanas have ‘got your back’

Not taking out time to properly stretch the body, poor posture, and lack of exercise are some common habits that can cause serious back and neck problems in the long run. As such, experts always suggest sitting straight and also doing some simple exercises to keep such problems at bay. But did you know that there are some yoga asanas that will not only ensure to keep back pain at bay but will also “relieve tension from back muscles, improve balance and maintain alignment which, in turn, helps to strengthen the back muscles?”

That is exactly what yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani shared in one of her recent Instagram posts on “yoga to strengthen your back”. “Yoga has got your back,” she wrote, adding “if you’re dealing with back issues, then this one’s for you.”

The celebrity fitness expert went on to share that “incorrect posture, hunched shoulders, lack of exercise, age, etc. are some of the most common causes for back pain,” adding that a strong back will “help in maintaining an upright posture, proper body movement and help prevent back issues.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Next, she demonstrated a few asanas that you can try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Cat Cow pose

How to do it?

*Sit in a kneeling position and gradually place your hands on the floor so as you resemble a cat on all fours.

*Place your shins and knees hip-width apart. Centre your head in a neutral position and soften your gaze downward.

*For the ‘Cow Pose’, inhale as you drop your belly towards the mat.

*Lift your chin and chest, and gaze up toward the ceiling as you broaden your shoulder blades.

* Next, move into the ‘Cat Pose’ for which you have to exhale as you draw the belly to your spine and round your back toward the ceiling.

*Bend your head toward the floor, but don’t force your chin to your chest.

*Inhale, coming back into Cow Pose, and then exhale as you return to Cat Pose.

Bridge Pose

How to do it?

Advertisement

*Lie on your back with your knees bent, and legs and feet parallelly placed.

* Press down firmly through both your feet and inhale to raise your your hips and lower back.

*Clasp your hands under your back on the floor.

*To finish, exhale, release your hands, and lower to the floor.

Camel Pose

How to do it?

*Sit on your knees with the sole of your feet facing the ceiling.

* Keep your knees in line with the shoulders.

*As you inhale arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight without straining your neck.

* Hold the position. Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

Cobra Pose

How to do it?

*Lay down flat with your face facing the mat.

* Place your palms flat on the ground in line with your shoulders.

* Bend your elbows and then Inhale to lift your chest off the floor.

*Hold the position.

* Exhale to release back to the floor

Advertisement

Also Read | | Improve your neck, back postures with these easy exercises

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

How to do it?

*Sit on a mat with your legs stretched in front of you.

*Bend your right knee keeping your left leg straight.

* Inhale and bring your left arm straight up.

* Twist your torso to the right, bringing your left elbow to the outside of your right knee.

*Release the legs and switch their position as you prepare to twist to the other side.

“Practice these daily and feel your back game getting stronger each day,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!