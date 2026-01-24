Regularly engaging in varied physical activities could extend lifespan: Study

Regularly engaging in a variety of physical activity could be a good strategy for prolonging one’s lifespan, according to a study.

Findings published in the British Medical Journal suggest that a mix of physical activity, rather than doing more of the same, could be linked to a lower risk of death, regardless of total quantity — an active lifestyle is however still important in its own right.

The team, including researchers from the US’ Harvard University’s school of public health and China’s First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, said that while physical activity has been consistently linked with a better physical and mental health, evidence is inconclusive as to how varied kinds of physical activity impacts one’s health.