Regularly engaging in varied physical activities could extend lifespan: Study

The study participants came from two cohort studies -- the Nurses' Health Study (1986-2018) and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (1986-2020).

Here's what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Regularly engaging in a variety of physical activity could be a good strategy for prolonging one’s lifespan, according to a study.

Findings published in the British Medical Journal suggest that a mix of physical activity, rather than doing more of the same, could be linked to a lower risk of death, regardless of total quantity — an active lifestyle is however still important in its own right.

The team, including researchers from the US’ Harvard University’s school of public health and China’s First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, said that while physical activity has been consistently linked with a better physical and mental health, evidence is inconclusive as to how varied kinds of physical activity impacts one’s health.

Over 70,700 women and 40,600 men, who reported engaging in physical activity and were free of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, were looked at. Physical activity assessments were collected over a follow-up period of 30 years.

Higher levels of physical activity were related with a lower baseline prevalence of hypertension, hypercholesterolaemia, body mass index, a higher energy intake, better quality of diet, and more variety in physical activity.

Walking was the most frequent type of leisure physical activity in both groups; men were more likely to jog and run than women.

Walking was also associated with the lowest risk of death at 17 per cent for those who did the most walking, compared with those who did the least, while climbing stairs was associated with a 10 per cent lower risk.

Walking is one of the most popular activities (Photo: Freepik)

Playing tennis, squash, or racquetball was related with a 15 per cent lower risk for those who played most, compared to those who played least and weight training or resistance exercises with a 13 per cent lower risk.
However, a greater variety of physical activity was associated with a lower risk of death.

When the researchers accounted for quantity of exercise, engaging in the broadest range of physical activity was associated with a 19 per cent lower risk of death from all causes and a 13-41 per cent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and other causes.

“Habitual engagement in most types of physical activity was associated with lower mortality. The variety of physical activity was inversely associated with mortality, independent of total physical activity levels,” the authors wrote.

“Overall, these data support the notion that long term engagement in multiple types of physical activity may help extend the lifespan,” they said.

