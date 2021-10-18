Regain flexibility after 50 with these yoga asanas

As we get older, we tend to lose flexibility as a result of the ageing processes as well decrease in body movements. However, practising yoga regularly can help you regain your body’s flexibility and stability.

There are certain yoga asanas that you must practice to regain flexibility in your 50s. To help you, Ayurvedic doctor Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share some such yoga poses that can help you regain flexibility after 50.

“It is a fact that the younger you are, the more flexible you are. It is a myth, however, that you have to lose your flexibility as you get older,” she captioned the post. Check it out.

Try these yoga poses to regain flexibility in your 50s.

*Downward Dog

The deeper you want to stretch, the more you need to push through your upper body muscles and the more you work on isometric strength.

*Reverse Table Top

It helps to open up and stretch the tight muscles at the front of the body while strengthening the back and core muscles.

*Standing Side Bend

This posture causes the back to curve forward and the neck to be out of alignment while tightening the chest area.

*Yogi Squat Pose

If your daily activities include sitting for long hours, practising the Yogi Squat Pose can help to increase mobility and flexibility.

*Pyramid Pose

The Pyramid Pose helps to promote a deep stretch for both your hamstrings and lower back. It is also a simple way to practice your balance.

