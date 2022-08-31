Simple lifestyle tips that will help lose belly fat

Many people, despite exercising regularly and following a diet, struggle to lose belly fat. If you are one of them, you may want to review your diet and fitness routine to ascertain what may (or may not) be working for you. This helps strategise better, suggested fitness trainer Ramapriya in an Instagram post.

Also Read | This core exercise will help you get rid of belly fat

She, further, listed effective ways to lose belly fat. Take a look.

How to lose belly fat?

Instead of aiming for 1,000 crunches daily, lift weights. “Start lifting weights as it will help in burning calories as well as build muscle. It burns more fat giving you a flat belly,” she said.

*Instead of detox diets, eat home-cooked food. “Your body has the capacity to detox naturally through your liver, skin, kidneys, digestive system, lungs, etc so you don’t need detox teas to detox your body. Detox diets/teas are nothing but a waste of money,” she added.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitwithrama (@fitwithrama)

*Get enough sleep

*Instead of doing endless cardio sessions, do it mindfully. “Doing a lot of cardio will help you lose weight along with your hard earned muscle. Gaining muscle is harder than losing it. So be smart and do cardio only when needed,” she shared.

Also Read | Fitness alert: Simple exercises to strengthen and tone the core

*Instead of fad diets, focus on a proper diet routine and calorie deficit. “You might lose weight when you follow fad diets but only will gain it back soon. Being in a calorie deficit will help you lose belly fat consistently. Use cardio as a tool to aid your calorie deficit,” she suggested.

Advertisement

Eat in deficit (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Eat in deficit (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Instead of aiming for short cuts, building sustainable healthy habits will help lose weight and keep it off in the long run. Eating healthy and exercising is a great way to lose belly fat.

*Instead of hoping for spot reduction, look at losing “overall body fat percentage to lose your belly fat”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!