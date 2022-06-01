‘Feel the burn’ in your abdomen area with these effective core exercises

A healthy and nutritious diet coupled with regular sleep and daily exercise is essential for overall well-being. But if you specifically wish to lose belly fat, then you can also incorporate some abdominal exercises in your daily workout routine.

Nutritionist Neha, content creator behind growithneha, shared some easy exercises that you can try as part pf your fitness routine. “Get ready to feel the burn in your abdomen area,” she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look.

Why should you do ab workouts?

“A strong core keeps the torso in a more stable position whenever you move, whether playing a sport or just doing chores. Want more-defined abdominal muscles? Core exercises are important. It takes aerobic activity to burn abdominal fat. So, remember to include cardio in your routine. Shedding that fat will help unveil toned abs,” she wrote on Instagram.

What exercises to do?

Reverse crunches

How to do it:

*Lie down on the ground with the arms by your sides.

*Raise your legs so your thighs are perpendicular to the floor and your knees are bent at a 90° angle.

*Breathe out and contract your core to bring your knees up towards your chest and raise your hips off the floor.

*Then slowly lower your legs back to the starting position.

*Repeat for as many sets.

Diagonal sit-ups

How to do it?

*Lie down on a mat. Keep your legs hip-width apart. Bend your knees. Place your feet flat on the floor.

*Keep your hands on the sides of your thighs (or at the back of your head), and push your lower back to the floor.

*Engage your core. Keep your neck in line with the spine, look diagonally up at the ceiling, and inhale.

*Exhale and use the core muscles for sitting up.

*Keep your shoulders relaxed.

*Inhale and roll back down to the starting position.

*Again, exhale and sit up.

*Repeat for as many sets.

Neha explained major benefits of this circuit

– Bodyweight only; no equipment

– At home abs circuit

– Beginner-friendly

– No additional setup

– Can be done practically anywhere

