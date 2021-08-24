Nutritionist shares 5 reasons you could be struggling to lose weight

August 24, 2021 10:00:30 am
Despite working out regularly and sticking to a prescribed diet, many people struggle to lose weight. But instead of getting bogged down, take a deep breath and focus on what you may be doing wrong.
“Some of us have a really hard time dropping weight even if we feel we are putting the effort in! One of these sneaky reasons can be coming in the way of you reaching your goals!” said nutritionist Rashi Chowdhury.
View this post on Instagram
She went on to share a few reasons:
You are messing up too much during weekends
If you’re starving yourself over weekdays and depriving yourself of all the foods you love, you’ll probably end up messing with your weekend meals or just get frustrated and give up altogether, she mentioned.
You’re not well-prepared
Make sure you prep in advance. You can’t order food every day (even if it’s healthy), and expect to hit your nutrition goals
You’re obsessing over your weight
Rather notice how well your clothes fit, focus on your ability to do extended workouts, your relationship with food to measure actual progress, she recommended.
You are not moving enough
Pick up any form of physical activity, even if it is gentle walking. Try aiming for five-kilometre progressive walks and be generally active throughout the day, she mentioned.
You have imbalanced hormones
If your hormones are imbalanced, then excessive workouts can actually cause inflammation and wreck them even further.
“Get some basic blood work done including thyroid, fasting insulin for PCOS, and estrogen dominance,” she suggested.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-