Anand Ahuja shares a picture ‘halfway through my first post-lift HIIT session’

Anand Ahuja, who recently welcomed his first child with actor Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse of himself working out after “what feels like an eternity”. The businessman and fashion entrepreneur, 39, shared some pictures that show his athletic side as he opened up about the thrill of being active.

“Here’s a picture of me halfway through my first post-lift HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) session in what feels like an eternity…Historically, I’ve always been a ‘fitness enthusiast’ — whatever that means — and while my main sport has always been basketball, really, I just always enjoyed being active. About eight years ago, I was undergoing treatment on my ankle for an accumulation of all the injuries I’ve had there and at this time I was asked to not play any contact sports…so I took up triathlons,” he captioned the post.

Recollecting how he “built my way up to Half Ironman distances”, he said that he got to participate in the long-distance Phuket Triathlon.

“I’m a long way away from the conditioning I was in back then. I guess navigating the dynamics of such a changing world needed the best of me — so getting this #AppleWatchUltra has come at the best time. I can’t claim that a gadget could be my motivation — but being a sucker for good design and great product, the watch really has been a catalyst for re-prioritising my health – something that used to come naturally to me but got lost in the past few years. More than anything, maybe it’s just because I felt a little ‘imposter-ish’ wearing it and need to do the watch some justice!”

Anand further shared that he has been “motivated the past few weeks, going into the New Year“.

If you feel inspired by Ahuja, here’s how and why you can stay motivated with HIIT and weight training.

A HIIT workout boosts anaerobic capacity and muscular strength, said Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida while informing that aerobic activities refer to the body’s process of producing energy with oxygen and include “all exercises that last more than two minutes”.

“HIIT is more suitable for individuals who want to produce maximum power in minimum time, such as sprints. Besides, those looking for a fast workout may also be drawn to HIIT,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

According to Rattan, weight training may be done on the same day as HIIT and it is a common practice among elite athletes. “But, one may see better results on splitting their exercise sessions into two distinct workouts rather than performing them consecutively in the same session. By doing so, the body and the nervous system are permitted to rest between workouts, and also get time to restore and rehydrate after the initial workout. It is suggested that you keep at least four to six hours gap between sessions,” mentioned Rattan.

