Ravi Mohan’s fitness routine is inspired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s ‘mindspace’

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Tamil actor Ravi Mohan recently shared a glimpse of his fitness routine inspired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s “mindspace”. On Instagram, where Ravi can be seen practising boxing, he wrote, “My @actorvijay na’s mindspace right now”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal, boxing has become one of the most popular forms of functional fitness. “While many associate boxing with combat sports, fitness boxing is increasingly being adopted as a full-body workout that combines strength, endurance, agility, and coordination,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, boxing is a high-intensity workout that engages almost every major muscle group. “Throwing punches activates the shoulders, chest, arms, back, and core, while constant footwork challenges the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. The twisting and rotational movements also strengthen the core, improve balance, and enhance coordination. At the same time, the fast-paced nature of boxing provides an excellent cardiovascular workout, improving heart health, stamina, and calorie expenditure,” said Goyal.
Another advantage of incorporating boxing into a fitness routine is its effect on reaction time, speed, and mental focus. “Learning punch combinations and maintaining footwork require concentration and quick decision-making, making boxing a workout for both the body and the brain. It can also be an effective stress reliever, as high-intensity punching drills help release endorphins and reduce mental tension.”
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But beyond the physical benefits, boxing is also a powerful force for mental wellbeing. “Being alert, anticipating movements and establishing rhythm enhances concentration and also sharpens hand-eye coordination. The workout’s intensity gives a healthy outlet to release stress, boost confidence and improve overall resilience all at once,” said Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert, Anytime Fitness India.
The trick, however, is to use technique before force. “Boxing is not about throwing the hardest punch. It is about precision, posture, breathing and controlled movement. Boxing two or three times a week can make a significant difference to overall fitness, athletic performance and mental sharpness, when used with proper guidance and as part of a balanced fitness regime. It’s an engaging workout that stimulates both body and mind, and is ideal for anyone who wants to step away from the conventional gym grind while developing functional strength and endurance,” said Singh.
Boxing should be introduced gradually, especially for beginners. “Proper technique, adequate warm-up, protective equipment, and guidance from a qualified trainer are important to minimise the risk of wrist, shoulder, or hand injuries. Boxing is also best complemented with strength training, mobility exercises, balanced nutrition, and sufficient recovery for overall fitness,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.