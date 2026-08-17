Ravi Mohan’s fitness routine is inspired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s ‘mindspace’

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan recently shared a glimpse of his fitness routine inspired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s “mindspace”. On Instagram, where Ravi can be seen practising boxing, he wrote, “My @actorvijay na’s mindspace right now”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal, boxing has become one of the most popular forms of functional fitness. “While many associate boxing with combat sports, fitness boxing is increasingly being adopted as a full-body workout that combines strength, endurance, agility, and coordination,” said Goyal.