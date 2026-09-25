Ravi Kishan shares his diet mantra to avoid ‘double chin, bulge’: ‘Dal, sabzi, soaked chana…’

Ravi Kishan, 56, once spoke about his dietary habits, sharing that he is extremely mindful of what he eats. “The size of the stomach is only a little. The more you keep feeding it, the more you will put on, with a double chin, bulge and a big bum. What you eat is what you are. So, it is important to be mindful of what you eat. I eat dal, sabzi, and roti. I drink juice. I eat soaked chana and soaked almonds. I chew on Tulsi leaves in the morning,” he told Fit and Famous on TataPlay Fitness in 2024.

Taking a cue from his candid admission, let’s learn more about the benefits of eating mindfully.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The stomach is a flexible organ, but it does not keep expanding endlessly, clarified Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “While large, frequent meals can dull the body’s fullness signals over time, the stomach usually returns to its normal size when eating patterns improve. Weight gain is less about the stomach stretching and more about consistently eating too many calories and making poor food choices,” said Sheikh.

Can eating too much really change body shape?

Extra calories, especially from ultra-processed foods, get stored as fat when the body doesn’t need the energy. “This fat tends to accumulate around the abdomen, hips, face, and thighs. These changes happen gradually, not suddenly, and are influenced by genetics, hormones, activity levels, and sleep, not just food volume,” said Sheikh.

Food quality affects metabolism, gut health, inflammation, energy levels, and long-term disease risk. “Diets rich in whole foods such as lentils, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds support better digestion and overall health compared to highly processed, sugar-heavy diets,” Sheikh stressed.

What does diet look for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What does diet look for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lentils and chickpeas provide plant protein and fibre, rotis offer sustained energy when made from whole grains, and nuts supply healthy fats. Balance and portion control are key; no single food guarantees health on its own, affirmed Sheikh.

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What about drinking juice and eating raw basil leaves daily?

Fresh juice can provide vitamins but lacks the fibre found in whole fruits, so it’s best consumed in small amounts, said Sheikh. “Basil leaves are safe and may offer mild antioxidant benefits, but they should be seen as an addition to a balanced diet, not a shortcut to health,” clarified Sheikh.

What is a healthier way to think about food and body weight?

Fear-based messages rarely lead to lasting change. A better approach is mindful eating—listening to hunger cues, choosing mostly unprocessed foods, and staying active. Consistency over time, not extreme restriction or scare tactics, is what supports long-term health.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.