Rashmika Mandanna says it is important to work out: Find out how it benefits mental health

Rashmika Mandanna was recently on a break, enjoying the beauty of Maldives. The actor shared glimpses of the teeming aquatic life on social media. She also shared an Instagram story that reflected her passion for working out. The text read, “No matter where, when and how… don’t forget to work out.”

Check it out:

Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram story in the Maldives. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram) Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram story in the Maldives. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Mandanna’s passion for working out is evident. But often, physical fitness is also about mental well-being. A lot of people never miss a workout session because it boosts their mental and emotional health. Physical activity and exercise have, for the longest time, been associated with boosting and improving one’s state of mind. We asked experts to share their insights.

Anavi Someshwar, fitness instructor, strongly subscribes to the idea of working out to boost your mental well-being. “Participating in physical activity releases ‘happy hormones’ — serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin which promote a positive mood while reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“In today’s fast-paced, highly demanding way of life, stress is a part and parcel of our daily routine. Exercise also reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol, allowing people to clear their minds and make calmer, more relaxed decisions. You have to experience it to believe it — physical activity and exercise can truly make a difference,” Someshwar said.

Exercise time is also for people to listen to music or podcasts, or just spend some time alone with themselves. It can be equivalent to your “me time”, where you focus on just your well-being.

Vinaya Gore, clinical psychologist explained that exercise pumps blood to the brain, which can help a person think more clearly. She stated that it also increases the size of the hippocampus, which is the part of the brain responsible for memory, along with increasing the connections between the nerve cells in the brain.

So, if you’ve been struggling to feel at peace, take some time out and just go to the gym. Let your body get used to the stretches and exercise — this could be the start of a personal journey that leads to a healthier tomorrow.

