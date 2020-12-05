National Crush of India 2020 Rashmika Mandanna does this agility exercise with ease; can you?

Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts again with this fitness outing; have you seen it yet? (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Actors are known to keep themselves fit like a fiddle, and in the process, they continue to inspire millions of their fans and followers. This is why fitness goals is a thing. Don’t you agree? Recently, actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a workout video that showed why the Telegu industry actor, popular for her cute smile, is followed by millions of people.

“You all need some motivation for a workout? Learn something from me. Hain na?” said the 24-year-old in a comment.

Named the #NationalCrushofIndia2020 by Google, Mandanna is known to be a gym freak. The actor is currently training with fitness trainer Sneha Desu.

She can be seen doing alternating side shuffle toe touch.

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree’s core-strengthening exercises don’t need any equipment

Here’s why the agility exercise is good for you

The agility drill of alternatively touching your toes or the ground is known to help develop balance, coordination and reflexes. Often used in intensive sports like soccer and basketball or tennis, the drill helps the body move quickly in every direction.

It targets the thighs, hips, butt, and calves and makes for a good lower body cardio exercise.

The lateral movement also boosts metabolism which increases calorie burn during exercise.

What more? As an easy exercise to perform, it breaks the monotony and adds variety and fun, even if you are a non-athlete.

The functional fitness drill doesn’t require as much space and is perfect for a cardio day.

How to do it?

*Stand with your feet hip-distance apart.

*Bend forward at the hips, knees bent, look forward, chest lifted with the spine kept nuetral.

*Let your hands make loose fists in front of your chest.

*Move right using small quick shuffle steps for a certain amount of time – repeat movement to other side.

*Continue for certain reps.

What to bear in mind

*Always keep your chest lifted and eyes should focus forward.

*Keep the core engaged.

*Start slow if you are new to agility training.

*Keep the knees bent during the exercise.

*If you are suffering from any lower back injury, or have joint injury, avoid the practice without medical supervision.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd