For Rashmika Mandanna, the ‘key to fitness goals’ is…

Thursday, June 09, 2022
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 8:50:27 pm
rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna is a fitness addict (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Fitness is not limited to just losing weight by exercising; it is a life-changing process that needs to be embraced with an open mind, heart, patience and immense dedication. Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a note on similar lines, revealing that regular practice is the only key to success.

“I don’t know if I am allowed to post this picture.. many of you will not like it…but posting this story to say that the key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey…just be consistent and enjoy it…” she captioned a selfie on Instagram Stories. Take a look.

rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna on how to achieve your fitness goals (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram Stories)

The 25-year-old further added, “It won’t be fun for a while but when you get used to it, you’ll realise…Sending my love to you.”

The actor, a self-confessed fitness freak, has been regular with her workouts, and is “conscious of what I eat”.

“I am a fitness freak. I love working out almost to the extent where I have to have my trainer shoo me out of the gym, which has happened rather too many times. I love giving shocks to my body; I love challenges. Additionally, I am conscious of what I eat — that’s what actually shows,” she said in an earlier exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Also Read |‘I am a fitness freak; have had my trainer shoo me out of the gym’: Rashmika Mandanna

Why does consistency matter?

According to fitness experts, if not consistent, the body has a harder time opening up for challenges or adapting to new habits, in the process hampering goals.

One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the desired results. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body, said Sohrab Khushrushahi, founder of Sohfit.

“Sometimes, just moving and enjoying the movement is good enough. Surely, you can have a session or two in a week where you go all out and enjoy that burn, but you can’t do that for 7 days a week, 365 days a year for the rest of your life. Your body needs down-time, too,” he added.

Also Read |Bored of your regular bodyweight exercises? Add a twist with this TikTok challenge

According to him, the simpler you keep it, the more chance you have to succeed. “The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy towards just staying on the course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi mentioned.

