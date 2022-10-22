Watch: Rashmika Mandanna serves some major fitness goals ahead of the festivities

Acing the fitness game is none other than Rashmika Mandanna, this pre-Diwali weekend, as she teamed up with her trainer in the gym to practice some legs and core workout. The Goodbye actor was seen working out trainer Karan Sawhney in a post shared by the latter.

“@rashmika_mandanna and I earning the Diwali weekend ahead,” said Sawhney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

The video snippet shows the duo working on their core by balancing on the medicine ball with weights, resistance band-supported side planks and bicycle crunches.

Mandanna, who is an avid fitness enthusiast, takes her workouts seriously. On an earlier occasion too, the duo were seen working out together.

Sawhney shared the post and captioned it, “Rashmika Mandanna and I killing rush hour #legs #fitness #core #healthy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

Why train the legs and core?

“Training your leg and core is important not just ahead of festivities but all through the year because the incidences of back pain and hip pain are reduced by training these muscles. Also, with all the extra work load during festivities, training your core will keep your body strong and pain-free,” Vinti Maheshwari, corrective exercise specialist, told indianexpress.com.

Here’s why sticking to your fitness plan ahead of the festivities can help you.

According to experts, one should exercise regularly which should consist of aerobic and anaerobic workouts to keep body fat levels and cravings in check.

Advertisement

“Add a little exercise to your day, and keep yourself busy with some practice. It improves the condition of your digestive system and for high metabolism. Exercise helps better our eating habits, and sleep cycle, and helps improve immunity,” Shruti Naidu, diet and nutrition expert/head quality assurance and diet excellence At ToneOp told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon aces the back stretch like a pro; know its many benefits

Count on these dos and don’ts for a happy, festive season ahead!

“The holiday season is already in full swing, making it even more important to be mindful of what we eat and drink in order to keep our digestive systems healthy. There are many things we must do during Diwali to avoid being negatively affected after Diwali but these small changes and a few eating habits will help you maintain your health,” said Naidu.

Do’s

Advertisement

*Maintain healthy eating habits. Our gut is highly affected by what kind of food we eat, which is why it is crucial to maintain healthy eating habits. Eat moderate. Try to eat homemade food.

*Eat fibre-rich food, and choose a diet with high fibre, like nuts, sprouts, fruits and vegetables. Fiber helps in digestion and in maintaining healthy guts.

*Add probiotic food to your diet, like curd, chaas, idli and homemade chutneys. Probiotic foods imply healthy intestinal flora and help with faster digestion. In addition, the help of beneficial bacteria prevents bloating, gas and gastrointestinal problems.

*Roasted/grilled food helps you avoid consuming refined oil, which is good for metabolism. Refined oil slows down your metabolism, raises the level of bad cholesterol and favours unhealthy weight gain. This is why roasted/grilled food is much more beneficial for your health and heart

*Stay hydrated. With festival preparations and all the work around the house, it becomes difficult for one to keep track of drinking water. Yet, drinking water is essential for detoxification and helps with digestion. Not just drinking drinking with proper quantity on proper space between the hours is important.

Here’s why you should stick to your fitness routine (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s why you should stick to your fitness routine (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Don’ts

*Avoid skipping meals and binging. In either case, you are preparing your stomach for acidic reactions and other problems. We get so caught up in spending time with people during festivals that we sometimes skip meals and overeat. Instead, eat small meals and include healthy fibre-rich foods in your diet. Eating chikkis, peanuts, and dry fruits at regular intervals keeps your digestion moving and does not upset your stomach.

*Sleeping late during vacations is a new trend for teenagers, and nightlife has been shown to be very active for young people.”However, there are numerous health issues that we welcome and must deal with as we get older. You need 6-7 hours of high-quality sleep every night. Sleeping on time benefits your body in a variety of ways. Getting enough rest allows your body to recharge and prepare for the next day,” said Naidu.

*Avoid the intake of fried and sugary food. Little bites are good enough to satisfy your munching craving

*Do not stress yourself a lot. Our body tends to react with an upset stomach when it is stressed a lot. So it is a sign to reduce stress and keep your mind free.

*Late-night meals are never the go-to option. To keep your digestive system healthy, try and avoid late-night snacks. But as the festival season is in, we tend to have some late light snacks with our family. Try to make these snack times healthy by adding roasted makhana or opting to drink a cup of warm milk.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!