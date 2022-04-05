‘I did not have enough stamina, would start panting in 15 minutes’: Badshah opens up about losing weight, being mentally fit

Many people, owing to their busy schedules, do not find time to exercise, eat nutritious meals, and follow healthy lifestyle habits. And it was these very reasons, coupled with health issues like sleep apnea, that made rapper Badshah reconsider his lifestyle choices.

“There were a lot of reasons to shed weight; one of them was that my job required me to perform on stage for 120 minutes — for which, I have to be active. After lockdown, when I went up on stage to perform…that’s when I realised that I didn’t have enough stamina. I would be panting within 15 minutes. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea that kept becoming intense; which is very dangerous,” he said.

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which the breathing suddenly stops and starts. One of the most common symptoms of the same is snoring.

In a conversation with Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her show Shape of You, Badshah also revealed that he had bouts of severe anxiety, and was diagnosed with clinical depression.

“My priority in life is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure we face every day. I have been through the darkest times when it comes to mental health; have been through clinical depression, and a severe anxiety disorder. I know for sure that I don’t want to go there again. For that, you need to be selfish in a good way. You have to be with people who make you happy,” he shared with the host.

What does he have for breakfast?

The 36-year-old revealed that he used to “starve” himself earlier. “At first, I would suddenly starve myself. This is why I used to put on a lot of weight as well. But now, I have stopped suppressing my desires and eat what I want but not in quantities I will regret later. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don’t even eat on time. Now, I am addicted to salads. I think, for anyone who wants to lose weight, it is a lifestyle,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Why is clean eating necessary?

The Tabahi singer mentioned that it is important to “take control of your life” to live healthy. “I thought there was a justification for eating a lot. It’s the most stupid thing and a sign of weakness. I think you have to be mentally strong to take control of your life. If you can do that, you can do anything. However, it is easier said than done because of the environment we live in. There is cut-throat competition. But eventually, you need to take responsibility for your own life’s decisions,” he expressed.

Notably, clean eating which involves increasing one’s intake of whole, unprocessed foods, can help improve one’s health and fitness levels.

Busting the myth that thin is fit, he said, “I used to think that being thin is important. But I now know that if you do anything out of insecurity, nothing good will come out of it”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!