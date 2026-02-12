Rani Mukerji, 47, discusses her morning routine; shares the two things that ‘mere liye sabse zaroori hai’

"I limit my food intake as we age. Eat everything, but in moderation," the actor added.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 12, 2026
Rani Mukerji on her wellness routine (Photo: Express Archives)
Rani Mukerji, 47, recently shared details about her morning routine, which remains the same wherever she is. “Bas main yoga karti hun har din; aur mere liye sabse zaroori hai ki mere din ki shuruat yoga se ho. Aur Surya Namaskar. Yeh dono cheezein main …kuch bhi ho jaaye…duniya ke kisi bhi kone me hun…I do. I limit my food intake as we age. Eat everything, but in moderation. (I do yoga every day. I need to start my day with yoga. And Surya Namaskar. I do these every day, no matter which part of the world I am.),” the Mardaani 3 actor said.

Taking a cue from the actor’s confession to Pinkvilla, let’s understand how starting your day with yoga and physical activity benefits your body.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that beginning the day with yoga helps ease the body out of stiffness, improves circulation and sets a calm rhythm for the day. “Gentle stretching and controlled breathing activate the muscles and joints while also preparing the nervous system for better focus and emotional balance,” said Goyal.

Surya Namaskar Do you do Surya Namaskar? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Surya Namaskar, when practised regularly, acts as a complete movement sequence. According to Goyal, it combines flexibility, strength and cardiovascular engagement in a single flow. “Over time, it supports better posture, core strength and joint mobility while also enhancing metabolic activity. For many people, especially those managing busy schedules, this sequence offers an efficient way to maintain overall fitness without long workout sessions.”

Also Read | Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham’s fitness discipline: ‘I used to force him to do it’

Equally important is her emphasis on controlling her diet. “This does not suggest restriction, but awareness. Mindful eating helps regulate energy levels, supports digestion and prevents the cycle of overindulgence followed by guilt. Choosing balanced meals with adequate protein, vegetables and healthy fats allows the body to recover better from daily stress and physical activity, especially as one grows older,” said Goyal.

What stands out in her routine is its consistency. “Wellness here is not built on extremes but on habits that are repeatable and realistic. “Yoga, Surya Namaskar and mindful nutrition together create a strong foundation that supports long-term health, graceful ageing and sustained vitality. Mukerji’s routine reinforces the idea that how you start your morning often shapes how your body and mind perform through the rest of the day,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

