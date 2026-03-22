Ranbir Kapoor’s advanced pull-up routine is the ultimate guide to upper-body strength

In an Instagram video shared by his fitness trainer Nam, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen pushing through variations of the classic pull-up far beyond his comfort zone. From clapping pull-ups that test upper-body strength to side-to-side pull-ups that demand balance and control, the Brahmastra actor showcases a blend of sheer strength and serious coordination.

According to Sameeran Chetia, a certified fitness trainer, pull-ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility. “Pull-up is an amazing bodyweight movement that also helps build upper-body strength. It is a compound movement that involves multiple muscle groups, and is one of the best back-strengthening exercises,” said the expert.

Clapping pull-ups train your muscles to generate force quickly, helping improve upper-body power, coordination and overall athletic performance. Side-to-side pull-ups shift the load across your lats and arms, forcing each side to work independently and improving muscular balance. The best way to perform this movement is to hang from a pull-up bar and try to pull yourself up to chin level, added Chetia.

“During movement, try to engage the muscles in your arms and back. When performed correctly, pull-ups help strengthen the biceps, forearms, and core muscles. Another benefit you get from pull-ups is grip strength, which can help in day-to-day activities,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Training With Nam (@trainingwithnam)

Allan Thomas, owner at Zealbox, explained how pull-ups can be a game-changer for both arm and core development.

“As you pull yourself up, your biceps contract, bearing much of the weight. Grip strength is crucial for pull-ups. Holding onto the bar engages the muscles in your forearms, improving overall grip strength.”

Muscles like the deltoids (shoulders) and the latissimus dorsi (lats) in the upper back are heavily engaged during pull-ups, providing significant upper body strength.

“When it comes to your core, to stabilise your body and prevent swinging, your rectus abdominis (the ‘six-pack’ muscles) is engaged when performing this exercise,” Thomas explained, adding that your oblique muscles help to stabilise your torso and maintain proper form. The transverse abdominis is another deep core muscle that helps stabilise the body during the pull-up motion.

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Some variations to try

Chetia said all you need is a chair and a bar for the following four exercises:

Pull-up hold: Place a chair on the ground, then stand up to the bar. Jump up, hold the bar for a few seconds in the air, and jump down.

Eccentric pull-up: Lower yourself slowly on the chair.

90-degree pull-up: Without lowering completely to the chair, grab the bar and go up and down.

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Scapula pull-up: Hold the bar. Engage your shoulders and release.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.