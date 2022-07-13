scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

‘Losing weight is easy for me, putting it on is hard’: Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his transformation for ‘Shamshera’

Calling it an "occupational hazard", Ranbir admitted to finding this "whole bodybuilding business" extremely complicated

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 11:30:11 am
ranbir kapoorRanbir's jaw-dropping look for 'Shamshera' (Source: YRF/Instagram)

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to make a comeback after four years with Shamshera, surprised everyone with his rugged look in the film trailer — which is far removed from his otherwise boy-next-door image.

But, by the actor‘s own admission, undergoing physical transformation for the role was anything but easy. “Physically, this film has been, by far, the toughest film for me because I am a very thin guy; that’s my genetic built. So, losing weight is very easy for me but putting it on is harder,” he said, in a video posted by Yash Raj Films on Twitter.

Revealing film director Karan Malhotra’s brief to him, Ranbir said, “His brief was that the character is not a new-age beach body person but someone who has grown up in jail. The time period of the film is the late 1800s. So, we need the feel of a worker’s body.”

For Karan, it was crucial to bring out the physical impact of Ranbir’s character. “When we were doing the character-sketch of Ranbir’s character for Shamshera, it was my belief that the audience should feel his presence on the screen. The impact of his physicality was very important,” the director said.

Calling it an “occupational hazard”, Ranbir admitted to finding this “whole bodybuilding business” extremely complicated. “It’s something which always confuses me,” he said.

But, it seems like the actor’s hard work paid off as the audience has been raving about his physical transformation ever since the first glimpse was released. “I think we have been able to achieve the physical presence of his character the way we wanted,” Karan concluded.

