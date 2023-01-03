‘Was always that guy who used to cancel workouts. But now, I feel guilty’: Ranbir Kapoor

As expected, Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has created a social media frenzy, with his fans just not being able to keep calm about his transformation in the film where he plays both young, and aging characters. But the awe-inspiring transformation is the result of tremendous training, revealed Kapoor in a chat with his trainer Shivoham.

“Years have passed. We started with the Luv Ranjan project where we had to achieve a lean body, considering there were a lot of beach shots. We worked very hard for it. Insane amount of training, and a strict diet; but then we had to switch to Animal almost immediately, which was a different character with different body types and required tremendous training. A younger body type, and an older one. But it’s truly been a pleasure. It has been a pleasure to work with you, the kind of knowledge you impart,” Kapoor said, opening up about his experience of training with Shivoham in the last two years.

The 40 -year-old, who recently welcomed a daughter with actor Alia Bhatt, added that he now feels “guilty” when he misses a workout. “You really made me enjoy workouts. I was always that guy who used to cancel workouts. But now when I cancel a workout, I feel guilty. Now, I train twice a day sometimes,” said the actor who is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Previously, Shivoham had taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming note ahead of Kapoor and Bhatt’s wedding in April 2022.

“We started training last year, and in this year we have accomplished a lot. Like you said, one of the most important things is that you have learned a lot about your body, your training, your diet and mainly about yourself.”

“I admire how you respect time,” Shivoham added. “Not just mine but also your own. Turning up to every session ON TIME, making sure you make the most of the training even when we have only 40 mins to train on shoot days.”

He also wrote that the actor is “open to different schools of thoughts when it comes to training”.

“We have done everything from freehand, movement, gymnastics, strength and also old school bodybuilding. The fact that I have managed to make you somewhat fall in love with training and enjoy it, has to be my biggest accomplishment.”

Additionally, there was also a video of Kapoor speaking about his fitness journey, thanking his coach for helping him along the way. “It’s been quite a lifestyle for me, in terms of fitness,” the actor said.

He also mentioned that while it has been a “mixture of all kinds of workouts”, the focus has also been on diet. “Understanding diet better as I am growing older… to lose fats gets a bit tougher,” he said.

