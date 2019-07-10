Have you seen Ram Kapoor’s weight loss pictures? Here’s how you can get a lean frame too

Actor Ram Kapoor, who has impressed with his acting skills in television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has undergone a major weight loss transformation. Sharing pictures of his new look on Instagram, he captioned them, “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see”. In the pictures, Kapoor can be seen showing off his newly attained leaner physique.

Advertising

The 45-year old actor, who is seen sporting a salt and pepper look, hasn’t revealed yet his weight loss regime, or the fitness routine he followed for this drastic change.

Check some of his pictures here.

ALSO READ: Lose weight with these super effective and easy DIY summer detox drinks

From eating vegan products to trying the Keto or Flexitarian diet, people are trying everything to keep themselves fit and healthy. If you too wish to lose weight, here are some tips that will help you:

* A healthy diet

Advertising

Daily consumption of at least five to six small meals should have the right amount of protein, and healthy fats and should be low in carbohydrates. Also, consumption of green vegetables is extremely important because besides detoxing your body, they are known to be rich in fibres and complex carbohydrates.

* Crunches

If you want great abs, crunches is a must. It also helps improve muscle strength and flexibility. Basic abdominal crunches, leg raises, knee-to-elbow and full sit-ups are very effective. For this, you need to raise your head and shoulders off the floor. Hold for three deep breaths, then return to starting position. You will feel the tension in the muscles of your abdomen.

* Drinking lots of water

One of the easiest and fail-proof ways of losing weight is drinking lots of water. It is calorie-free and helps keep a check on your appetite.

* Eating Calcium and Vitamin D-rich foods

According to a study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a dietary composition of three servings of calcium and vitamin D-rich foods result in loss of belly fat, and less weight gain. Vitamin D intake also protects you from memory loss, heart ailments and other chronic pains.

* Consuming Green Tea

In addition to helping you build immunity and detoxify your body, the antioxidants present in a cup of green tea will also help burn the fat you have been trying to lose. While it is not the ultimate solution for a weight loss regime, the presence of catechins in green tea prevents the accumulation of body fat and increases the temperature of the body, which will in turn help you reduce weight. It also contains caffeine which is another great determinant of weight loss.