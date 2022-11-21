scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Ram Charan sets major fitness goals as he works out in the wild; watch

We love how the 'RRR' star has managed to enjoy his vacation while also ensuring he finds the means to stay physically active

Ram Charan, Ram Charan fitness, Ram Charan exercises, Ram Charan workout session, Ram Charan news, Ram Charan in Africa, celeb fitness, indian express newsWhile vacationing in Africa, Ram Charan found himself a unique jungle gym. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Actors have to often go the extra mile to maintain their health and physique, especially if they are preparing for a role for which they have to look a certain way. And, if Ram Charan’s recent Instagram video is any proof, it seems the actor is looking to get ripped for a project.

The ‘RRR‘ star took to the social media platform to share a video of himself working out in the open — in another corner of the world — looking quite determined in the unconventional gym set up in the African wilderness, where he is currently holidaying.

The actor captioned the video, “All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation!” According to reports, his upcoming film is with Shankar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In the reel, Ram could be seen sweating it out in the make-shift gym, where the workout paraphernalia comprised cement and rock structures fashioned to look like dumbbells and weightlifting sets.

The actor lifted weights and also did a few sets with dumbbells, after which, he was seen doing some push-ups, too, along with some leg exercises. Later, Ram was seen running around and playing football with the locals, wearing a pair of orange shorts, white sneakers, and black t-shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

In a previous video posted two weeks ago, the actor was seen riding a vehicle through the African wilderness, spotting and photographing lions, and cooking local delicacies with his team there. We love how he has managed to enjoy his vacation while also ensuring he finds the means to stay physically active.

Take a look at some of his other workout videos to seek all the fitness motivation you need this week:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

True fashion goals, isn’t it?

