Rakul Preet aces this tough yoga pose; here’s how to do it

Rakul Preet posted an Instagram story of her doing yoga. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram) Rakul Preet posted an Instagram story of her doing yoga. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh just gave us a fresh glimpse of her flexibility by posting an Instagram story where is seen doing a yoga asana. The De De Pyaar De actor, who has aced many asanas in the past, including aerial yoga, attempted a pose known as Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend. “When you can slide like butter anywhere,” the yoga enthusiast captioned her story.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet nailed Uttanasana. (Source:rakulpreet/Instagram) Rakul Preet nailed Uttanasana. (Source:rakulpreet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet, of course, did not achieve this level of flexibility overnight. “I could barely touch my hands to my feet when I started and to achieve this feels amazing,” she further mentioned.

Read| Rakul Preet Singh’s first attempt at inversions is inspiration-worthy

Uttanasana

This is a standing head-to-knee pose, which typically works on the hamstrings and calves, relaxing them. It is also known to relieve insomnia, according verywellfit.com.

How to do Uttanasana

1. Stand straight with your feet together. Now bend your knees slightly and fold your torso over your legs. Move from the hips, and not the lower back.

2. Place your hands next to your feet or around it. Gently press both legs, lift the kneecaps and spiral your inner thighs back. Keep the legs straight.

3. Extend your torso down, ensuring your hips stay above your ankles.

4. Extend the crown of the head toward the ground. Draw your shoulders down your back. Return to the starting position. Press your tailbone down and contract your abdominal muscles, as you rise up slowly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd