‘Yoga is not for the flexible, it’s for the willing’: Rakul Preet Singh performs advanced backend pose

Rakul Preet Singh, a yoga enthusiast, has been working on her flexibility, as seen in her latest workout post on Instagram.

In it, the 31-year-old is seen pulling off a backbend over a cylindrical support at Anshuka Yoga studio, frequented by many celebs. Her arms and legs are pointed inwards. “Yoga is not for the flexible, it’s for the willing,” Rakul captioned the post. Take a look:

This is the same asana that we saw Alia Bhatt do a while ago. Check it out:

Known as Kapotasana, this kneeling backbend exercise in modern yoga is also called Pigeon Pose. This pose stretches the entire body, including the ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest and throat. It strengthens the deep hip flexors and back muscles. It also improves posture, according to yogajournal.com.

Beginners can practise this asana under supervision against a wall or with a support as shown by the actors above.

However, it is recommended to avoid the asana in case of high or low blood pressure, migraine, insomnia and serious blood pressure.

In Rakul Preet’s post, the third photo shows her doing a full leg and arm split with her head placed on the ground. Both her arms and legs are also placed on the ground.

