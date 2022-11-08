Fitness alert: When Rakul Preet Singh impressed us with animal flow moves

Rakul Preet Singh, who turned 32 recently, is a fitness enthusiast who never misses a chance to work out — whether at home or the gym. Showing us proof of her dedication, her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a throwback video of Rakul acing some animal flow moves with finesse.

“A girl’s lucky when she’s got @rakulpreet by her side. Happy birthday to my beauty and one of my biggest inspirations, you are a star in the truest sense. Can’t wait to animal flow with you again,” wrote Parwani, replying to which Rakul commented, “Awwwww baby”.

In the reel, the actor could also be seen doing an inverted butterfly pose on the aerial yoga hammock.

Take a look.

If you feel inspired by the Cuttputlli actor and wish to add variety to your fitness routine, find out why you must try animal flow.

Seemingly simple, the quadrupedal movement is not just fun but equally challenging for the practitioner, as the movements are athletic and primal in nature.

Described as a series of postures that make up a fluid sequence, flow exercises are all about seamless movements from one position to another. Interestingly, it involves movements like crawling and hopping, in combination with yoga poses, that can make for a great muscle-strengthening workout. While they may look like yoga asanas, animal flow movements are more dynamic in nature and help improve stability, power, and strength, experts opine.

Based on yoga asanas, animal flow replicates the movements of animals which becomes a strength-based workout for the body. However, it is not part of yoga. “Animal flow movements are extremely dynamic compared to traditional yoga poses. Rather than holding one posture for a long time that many of us struggle with, animal flow encourages one to keep flowing from one movement to another which makes it fun, and challenging at the same time,” yoga teacher Ira Trivedi told this outlet.

