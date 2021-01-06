Rakul Preet Singh’s strength-building workout video will inspire you; watch

From complex yoga poses to strength training, Rakul Preet Singh keeps her workout routine quite versatile. The De De Pyar De actor once again gave us major fitness goals as she aced a strength-building exercise.

While the fitness enthusiast has been showing us home workouts for quite some time with gyms being shut owing to the pandemic, this time she hit a “proper gym” to exercise, and posted the video on Instagram.

“Hit a proper gym after sooooo long. Building up that strength is going to be a task but we gota do what we gota do,” (sic) Rakul Preet captioned the video in which she is seen doing a deadlift. Watch the video:

A weight training exercise, the deadlift involves lifting a loaded barbell or bar off the ground to the level of the hips, with the torso perpendicular to the floor, and bending again to place the weight back to the ground.

Other Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma and Tiger Shroff have also inspired us in the past by doing the deadlift.

Deadlift not only builds strength and lean muscle mass, but it also burns fat, improves grip strength, and works the hamstrings. It also helps strengthen joints and improve posture.

If you are a beginner, try this exercise only under the supervision of an expert.

