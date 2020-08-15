Rakul Preet challenges her strength by doing resistance running; watch video

Rakul Preet Singh is setting new fitness goals. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram)

From inverted aerial yoga to t-shirt challenge in elevated plank position, Rakul Preet Singh continues to inspire us by pulling off a range of difficult exercises.

Pushing herself further, the De De Pyar De actor recently challenged her strength levels by trying resistance running. Watch the video:

Resistance running, as seen in the video, involves wrapping the band around your body, with its ends anchored, while applying force to run forward. Running with resistance bands helps develop speed and explosive lower body power. It helps build strength and endurance in the hip and leg muscles, according to fitsstream.com.

Read| Can you bend it like Rakul Preet Singh? Actor shows how to perfect Stud Training moves

How to run with resistance band

Here’s how you can do resistance runs:

* Attach the ends of the band to an anchor point like a pole or post or tree. You can also get someone to hold the band as shown in the video. Now secure the other end of the band around your waist.

* Assume a starting sprint position. Sprint towards a target object. As you do so, the resistance from the band will increase, slowing you down. Try to keep full speed and lean forward during the exercise.

* After a while, get back slowly to the starting position doing the next repetition.

Would you like to try this?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd